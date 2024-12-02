Oneview Healthcare PLC Announces Director’s Stake Update

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.
Oneview Healthcare PLC has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Darragh Lyons has been granted 3.9 million Restricted Share Units under the NED & Consultant RSU Plan. This allocation, approved at the recent AGM, highlights the company’s efforts to align management interests with shareholder value.
