Oneview Healthcare PLC Announces Director’s Stake Update

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oneview Healthcare PLC has announced a significant change in the director’s interest as Darragh Lyons has been granted 3.9 million Restricted Share Units under the NED & Consultant RSU Plan. This allocation, approved at the recent AGM, highlights the company’s efforts to align management interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:ONE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.