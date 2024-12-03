News & Insights

Oneview Healthcare Issues 14 Million Restricted Share Units

December 03, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare has announced the issuance of over 14 million restricted share units, which are part of an employee incentive scheme and will remain unquoted on the ASX until restrictions are lifted. This move is aimed at incentivizing staff and aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance employee engagement and retention. Investors interested in the healthcare sector might find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s future performance and stock dynamics.

