Oneview Healthcare Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare Plc (ASX: ONE) has announced a temporary trading halt on its securities ahead of a forthcoming announcement concerning a capital raising. The halt is intended to prevent uninformed trading while the company prepares to release key financial details to the market. Trading is expected to resume by November 13, 2024, or sooner if the announcement is made earlier.

