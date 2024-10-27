Oneview Healthcare Expands Partnership with Baxter

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare extends its partnership with Baxter International for two more years, now including Canada, enhancing their joint efforts in advancing patient care technology. The collaboration focuses on integrating Oneview’s Care Experience Platform with Baxter’s offerings, aiming to improve patient engagement and operational efficiency in healthcare facilities across North America. Recent product deployments and positive feedback signal a promising expansion of Oneview’s innovative solutions.

