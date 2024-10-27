Oneview Healthcare Expands Baxter Partnership and Reports Financial Growth

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare has reported a 67% decrease in net operating cash outflow for Q3 2024, attributed to higher customer receipts and increased staff costs due to new partnerships. The company has expanded its agreement with Baxter International to include Canada, aiming to enhance patient care with innovative products like MyStay Mobile and Digital Whiteboard. With a strong direct sales pipeline and significant growth in contracted beds, Oneview is positioned for considerable future growth.

