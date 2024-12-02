News & Insights

Oneview Healthcare Director Increases Stake in CDIs

December 02, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare PLC has announced a change in the director’s interest, as Joseph Rooney acquired 234,375 additional Restricted Share Units over Chess Depository Interests (CDIs), bringing his total to 705,208 units. This change comes as part of the NED & Consultant RSU Plan approved by shareholders. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects director engagement and confidence in the company’s future.

