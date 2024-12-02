Oneview Healthcare Director Expands Share Unit Holdings

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare’s Director, Mark Cullen, has acquired an additional 234,375 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) as part of the company’s NED & Consultant RSU Plan. This increase brings his total unvested RSUs to 1,416,440, signaling a strengthened personal investment in the company’s future prospects. Investors may view this acquisition as a positive indicator of the director’s confidence in Oneview Healthcare’s growth potential.

