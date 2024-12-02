Oneview Healthcare Director Acquires Additional Shares

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.
Oneview Healthcare has announced a significant change in the ownership interests of its director, James Fitter, who acquired an additional 9 million Restricted Share Units over Chess Depository Interests (CDIs). This acquisition, made under the NED & Consultant RSU Plan, increases his total holdings to 21 million Restricted Share Units, indicating a strengthened commitment to the company.
