Oneview Healthcare Director Acquires Additional Shares

Oneview Healthcare has announced a significant change in the ownership interests of its director, James Fitter, who acquired an additional 9 million Restricted Share Units over Chess Depository Interests (CDIs). This acquisition, made under the NED & Consultant RSU Plan, increases his total holdings to 21 million Restricted Share Units, indicating a strengthened commitment to the company.

