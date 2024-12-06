Oneview Healthcare Corrects Director’s Interest Filing Error

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Oneview Healthcare PLC has corrected an administrative oversight in the filing of its Appendix 3Y, clarifying a date change related to Director Darragh Lyons’s interests. The company reassures its commitment to compliance with ASX Listing Rules, attributing the error to a minor clerical mistake. To prevent future issues, Oneview plans to review its internal reporting processes with legal advisors.

For further insights into AU:ONE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.