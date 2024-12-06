Oneview Healthcare Corrects Director Interest Error

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare has issued a correction notice regarding a minor error in the reported interests of director James Fitter. The company clarified that the date of change should have been October 31, 2024, instead of December 2, 2024, due to an administrative oversight. Oneview assures stakeholders that this was an isolated incident and is taking steps to prevent future errors by reviewing its internal processes.

