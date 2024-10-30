News & Insights

Oneview Healthcare AGM: Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

October 30, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare Plc successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with strong support from shareholders. Key decisions included the reappointment of directors and the approval of various RSUs under the NED RSU Plan. The overwhelming approval signals investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

