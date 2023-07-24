OneTrust valued 15% lower at $4.5 bln after latest funding round

Adds context on private funding market in paragraphs 3-4

July 24 (Reuters) - OneTrust said on Monday it had raised $150 million in a funding round led by Generation Investment Management, valuing the software company at $4.5 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said the round also saw participation from existing investor Sands Capital, bringing the total funds raised so far to over $1 billion.

The latest fundraise values the company about 15% less than its last funding round back in 2021, in line with valuation haircuts of several tech startup peers, including buy-now-pay-later pioneer Klarna and payments processor Stripe.

After years of signing big checks for high-flying tech firms, investors have turned more cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening drains out excess liquidity with cash burn and profitability under close scrutiny.

OneTrust, with its trust intelligence cloud platform, helps companies manage privacy, security and governance requirements in a regulatory environment that is subject to constant changes.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

