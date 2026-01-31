OneStream's Chief Revenue Officer Exercises Over 100k Shares as Share Prices Soar In January

Key Points

OneStream's Chief Revenue Officer sold 120,000 shares for a total transaction value of $2,835,600 on Jan. 16, 2026.

The company plans to go private in the first half of 2026, but there are current investigations surrounding the deal.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Jan. 16, 2026, Ken Hohenstein, Chief Revenue Officer of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), exercised 120,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $2.8 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 120,000 Transaction value ~$2.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 990,961 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$23.4 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $23.63, which was the same as the closing price on Jan. 16, 2026.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Ken Hohenstein's historical trade sizes?

This transaction, at 120,000 shares, significantly exceeds his recent median sale size of 40,000 shares.

This transaction, at 120,000 shares, significantly exceeds his recent median sale size of 40,000 shares. What proportion of Hohenstein's remaining capacity does this transaction represent?

With 990,961 shares held directly post-sale, the transaction accounted for 6.31% of direct shares outstanding at the time.

With 990,961 shares held directly post-sale, the transaction accounted for 6.31% of direct shares outstanding at the time. Did the transaction impact indirect holdings or involve family trust entities?

No indirect shares were sold or affected; Hohenstein's indirect holdings (primarily in the Hohenstein Purple Elephant Trust) remain unchanged at 790,279 shares.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026) $23.61 Market capitalization $5.79 billion Revenue (TTM) $570.68 million Net income (TTM) -$82.75 million

Company snapshot

OneStream is a cloud software company, provides cloud solutions within the financial sector, which can automate and manage financial processes for clients. Its customer base includes enterprises, financial professionals, business executives, and government entities.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares exercised and sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 plan, in which the sale was scheduled in advance, so this wasn’t a discretionary sale conducted on the 16th.

The filing also mentioned that Hohenstein had 790,279 shares indirectly held by his trust, the Hohenstein Purple Elephant Trust. The shares are currently worth approximately $18.66 million as of Jan. 31.

Investors should be aware that OneStream is set to go private sometime in the first half of 2026, following its acquisition by private equity firm Hg Capital.

The deal was announced in early January, and the sale comes just 17 months after OneStream went public. However, there are current investigations surrounding the acquisition, with concerns about fairness and breaches of fiduciary duties related to the transaction. Investors may want to proceed with caution if interested in investing in OS.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.