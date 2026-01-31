Markets
OneStream's Chief Revenue Officer Exercises Over 100k Shares as Share Prices Soar In January

January 31, 2026 — 09:41 pm EST

Written by Adé Hennis for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

On Jan. 16, 2026, Ken Hohenstein, Chief Revenue Officer of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), exercised 120,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $2.8 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (direct)120,000
Transaction value~$2.8 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)990,961
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$23.4 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $23.63, which was the same as the closing price on Jan. 16, 2026.

Key questions

  • How does this sale compare to Ken Hohenstein's historical trade sizes?
    This transaction, at 120,000 shares, significantly exceeds his recent median sale size of 40,000 shares.
  • What proportion of Hohenstein's remaining capacity does this transaction represent?
    With 990,961 shares held directly post-sale, the transaction accounted for 6.31% of direct shares outstanding at the time.
  • Did the transaction impact indirect holdings or involve family trust entities?
    No indirect shares were sold or affected; Hohenstein's indirect holdings (primarily in the Hohenstein Purple Elephant Trust) remain unchanged at 790,279 shares.

Company overview

MetricValue
Price (as of Jan. 31, 2026)$23.61
Market capitalization$5.79 billion
Revenue (TTM)$570.68 million
Net income (TTM)-$82.75 million

Company snapshot

OneStream is a cloud software company, provides cloud solutions within the financial sector, which can automate and manage financial processes for clients. Its customer base includes enterprises, financial professionals, business executives, and government entities.

What this transaction means for investors

The shares exercised and sold were part of a Rule 10b5-1 plan, in which the sale was scheduled in advance, so this wasn’t a discretionary sale conducted on the 16th.

The filing also mentioned that Hohenstein had 790,279 shares indirectly held by his trust, the Hohenstein Purple Elephant Trust. The shares are currently worth approximately $18.66 million as of Jan. 31.

Investors should be aware that OneStream is set to go private sometime in the first half of 2026, following its acquisition by private equity firm Hg Capital.

The deal was announced in early January, and the sale comes just 17 months after OneStream went public. However, there are current investigations surrounding the acquisition, with concerns about fairness and breaches of fiduciary duties related to the transaction. Investors may want to proceed with caution if interested in investing in OS.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

