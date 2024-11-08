News & Insights

OneStream price target raised to $39 from $35 at Loop Capital

November 08, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on OneStream (OS) to $39 from $35 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company posted strong Q3 results ahead of consensus expectations with good news to share across every strategic priority, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is acquiring new customers via a beefed-up sales and marketing engine, moving beyond the finance department into other operational areas, and extending its reach overseas, Loop added.

