News & Insights

Stocks
OS

OneStream price target raised to $37 from $34 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on OneStream (OS) to $37 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Piper raised its price target due to healthy underlying demand fundamentals evident by the 4% top-line beat and $1M raise for Q4 that reinforces the firm’s bullish thesis that OneStream remains in the early innings of a finance modernization cycle over the next three to five years, Piper told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.