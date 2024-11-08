OneStream price target raised to $37 from $34 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on OneStream (OS) to $37 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Piper raised its price target due to healthy underlying demand fundamentals evident by the 4% top-line beat and $1M raise for Q4 that reinforces the firm’s bullish thesis that OneStream remains in the early innings of a finance modernization cycle over the next three to five years, Piper told investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.