Onestream (OS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Onestream (OS) reported revenue of $163.73 million, up 23.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +140%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- Professional services and other : $9.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%.

: $9.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.8%. Revenues- Subscription : $150.31 million versus $146.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.

: $150.31 million versus $146.25 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change. Revenues- License: $3.98 million compared to the $3.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.9% year over year.

Here is how Onestream performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Onestream have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

OneStream, Inc. (OS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

