OneStream Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of 15 Mln Shares At $31.00/shr

(RTTNews) - OneStream Inc. (OS) announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, of which 9.01 million shares will be sold by selling stockholders and 5.99 million shares will be sold by OneStream as part of a non-dilutive "synthetic secondary" transaction.

In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering and the Synthetic Secondary are expected to close on November 18, 2024.

OneStream said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders in the public offering. OneStream will use all of the net proceeds to it from the public offering to purchase LLC units of OneStream Software LLC from KKR Dream Holdings LLC in the Synthetic Secondary, at a purchase price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of Class A common stock sold in the public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

