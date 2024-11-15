OneStream 15M share Secondary priced at $31.00

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan acted as joint book running managers for the offering.
- OneStream files to sell 15M shares of Class A common stock for holders
- OneStream price target raised to $37 from $35 at Morgan Stanley
- OneStream price target raised to $37 from $34 at Piper Sandler
- OneStream price target raised to $35 from $34 at Scotiabank
- OneStream price target raised to $35 from $34 at TD Cowen
