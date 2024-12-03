OneSpaWorld price target raised to $22 from $17 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on OneSpaWorld (OSW) to $22 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the considerable growth opportunities for OneSpaWorld that should appeal to both current and prospective investors, and with cruising maintaining its place as a high-quality relative value vacation, it expects to see continued positive momentum in bookings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
