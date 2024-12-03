OneSpaWorld price target raised to $22 from $17 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on OneSpaWorld (OSW) to $22 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the considerable growth opportunities for OneSpaWorld that should appeal to both current and prospective investors, and with cruising maintaining its place as a high-quality relative value vacation, it expects to see continued positive momentum in bookings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on OSW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.