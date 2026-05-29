OneSpaWorld Posted Record Revenue for Last Quarter. Why Did a Fund Exit a $21.5 Million Stake?

Key Points

Ranger Investment Management exited 1,012,656 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited last quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by approximately $21.00 million, reflecting the full exit.

The transaction represented a roughly 2% change relative to Ranger Investment Management's 13F reportable assets under management.

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Ranger Investment Management sold out its entire position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the first quarter, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing. The estimated transaction value was $21.54 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Ranger Investment Management, L.P., sold all 1,012,656 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $21.54 million, based on the average closing price over the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company is now zero. The net position value shift, including price movement, was a decrease of $21.00 million.

What else to know

Top holdings for Ranger Investment Management, L.P. after the filing: NASDAQ:LGND: $53.49 million (3.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:PEGA: $44.81 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:PDFS: $41.86 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:ULS: $38.31 million (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:SEI: $34.35 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited were priced at $23.82, up 25% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 28%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $989.00 million Net Income (TTM) $77.68 million Dividend Yield 0.8% Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $23.82

Company Snapshot

OneSpaWorld offers health and wellness services, including spa treatments, salon services, fitness programs, medi-spa procedures, and branded beauty products, primarily onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts.

The firm generates revenue through direct service delivery, product sales, and exclusive partnerships with leading wellness brands within the cruise and leisure sector.

It serves cruise line guests and resort visitors worldwide, targeting the leisure and travel market seeking premium wellness experiences.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates an extensive network of health and wellness centers across cruise ships and destination resorts, leveraging exclusive brand partnerships to differentiate its service offering. The company’s integrated business model combines spa, fitness, and beauty services with product sales, creating multiple revenue streams and broadening its market reach. With a global footprint and established relationships in the cruise industry, OneSpaWorld is positioned as a leading provider of high-end wellness experiences for travelers.

What this transaction means for investors

Ranger Investment Management completely exited its OneSpaWorld position even as the company continues to post record operating results and guide for further growth, which seemingly makes this look like a potential call on opportunity costs rather than a strict conviction call. OneSpaWorld’s first-quarter revenue climbed 13% year over year to a record $247.6 million, while net income rose 40% to $21.3 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $32.2 million. The company also marked its 20th consecutive quarter of record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, a streak that speaks to the consistency of the cruise industry's post-pandemic recovery.



Meanwhile, management sounded confident about the road ahead. CEO Leonard Fluxman highlighted plans to launch wellness operations on six new cruise ships this year and said the company expects another record year. OneSpaWorld said its full-year outlook includes as much as $1.034 billion in revenue and $139 million in adjusted EBITDA.



Ultimately, it seems like OneSpaWorld's asset-light model, expanding ship count, and growing guest spending could continue driving earnings growth. The stock has very slightly underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, but the business itself appears to be gaining momentum.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ul Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.