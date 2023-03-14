OneSpaWorld (OSW) Surges 6.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

OneSpaWorld (OSW) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $11.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

OneSpaWorld has been gaining from its 177 health and wellness centers onboard ships, which has resumed voyages post COVID-19, and 48 health and wellness centers started operation in destination resorts. Continued innovation in the products and services are added positives.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +433.3%. Revenues are expected to be $172.45 million, up 96.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OneSpaWorld, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

OneSpaWorld is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. SeaWorld (SEAS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.2% lower at $57.28. SEAS has returned -10% in the past month.

For SeaWorld , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.5% over the past month to -$0.16. This represents a change of -33.3% from what the company reported a year ago. SeaWorld currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

