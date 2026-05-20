Is OneSpaWorld (OSW) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has OneSpaWorld (OSW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

OneSpaWorld is one of 243 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OneSpaWorld is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, OSW has gained about 12.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -9.8%. This means that OneSpaWorld is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.6%.

In Perdoceo Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, OneSpaWorld belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.6% so far this year, meaning that OSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Perdoceo Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +1.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to OneSpaWorld and Perdoceo Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

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OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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