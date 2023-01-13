OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OneSpaWorld OSW shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

OneSpaWorld's rally is largely driven by optimism regarding the company’s pent-up consumer demand, improving retail conversion, increasing guest utilization through cross-promotion and digital innovation efforts. Also, emphasis on implementation of enhanced services and product offerings and operating capabilities bodes well for the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1000%. Revenues are expected to be $166.8 million, up 94.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OneSpaWorld, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OneSpaWorld is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Camping World (CWH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% lower at $25.54. CWH has returned 4.9% in the past month.

Camping World's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.6% over the past month to $0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -97.8%. Camping World currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.