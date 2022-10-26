OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

OneSpaWorld OSW shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $9.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's no gain, no loss over the past four weeks.

OneSpaWorld's rally is largely driven by optimism regarding the company’s pent-up consumer demand, improving retail conversion and increasing guest utilization through cross-promotion and rebooking tracking mechanisms. Also, emphasis on collaborative cruise line and destination resort partnerships bodes well for the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +154.6%. Revenues are expected to be $133.95 million, up 206.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OneSpaWorld, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 16.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OneSpaWorld is a member of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, RCI Hospitality (RICK), finished the last trading session 2.7% higher at $82.14. RICK has returned 25.2% over the past month.

RCI Hospitality's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.6% over the past month to $1.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -15.8%. RCI Hospitality currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW): Free Stock Analysis Report



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.