OneSpaWorld (OSW) Signs a New Agreement With Celebrity Cruises

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW entered into a new multi-year agreement with Celebrity Cruises, which started on Jan 1, 2024, thus solidifying its long-standing partnership’s foundation.



Per the new agreement, OneSpaWorld will offer various health and wellness services across all Celebrity Cruises’ operational and already planned portfolio of 14 vessels, including Celebrity Ascent. Furthermore, it will cover all the upcoming vessels (including Celebrity Xcel) to Celebrity Cruises’ fleet during the term of the agreement. The collection of offerings will include wellness, beauty, acupuncture, medi-spa and fitness services, which will cater to the guests' demanding special wellness experiences during their vacation.



Following the partnership extension announcement, shares of OSW moved up 2.3% during the trading hours on Mar 12.

Strategic Partnerships Bode Well

Along with strengthening its portfolio of offerings and enhancing its capabilities, OneSpaWorld intently focuses on expanding its market share through strategic collaborations. Its top-tier health and wellness offering portfolio, as well as its emphasis on luxury lifestyles have garnered the company its reputation, thus expanding partnership possibilities.



Focusing on its collaborations, on Mar 12, 2024, OSW entered into a new agreement with Royal Caribbean International, a cruise line brand under Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, thus extending its already-standing relationship of more than 30 years. The agreement, which commenced on Jan 1, 2024, will have the company offer various health and wellness services across the Royal Caribbean International fleet. The fleet includes Icon of the Seas, Utopia of the Seas (scheduled to arrive in July 2024), Star of the Seas (scheduled for summer 2025) and all other ships that come into service during the partnership.



Also, during fiscal 2023, OneSpaWorld entered into new agreements with Crystal Cruises and Adora Cruises. In the fiscal year, the company added 10 new health and wellness centers, thanks to the newly launched ships by its current cruise line partners during the year.



Shares of this health and wellness service provider have gained 6.7% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 2.2% growth. The uptrend is likely to continue on the back of the company’s asset-light business model, innovation in offerings and accretive collaborations.

Zacks Rank

OneSpaWorld currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a global cruise holding company, primarily operating through three global brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Its cruise brands primarily serve the contemporary, premium and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry, which also includes the budget and luxury segments. The company primarily focuses on the innovation of new ships and offering top-tier onboard experiences to differentiate its offerings, as well as deliver superior yields and margins.

