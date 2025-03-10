OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.59, changing hands as low as $17.27 per share. OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSW's low point in its 52 week range is $11.98 per share, with $23.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.33.

