OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is OneSpaWorld Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, OneSpaWorld Holdings had US$233.2m of debt at March 2021, down from US$246.8m a year prior. However, it does have US$50.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$182.4m.

How Healthy Is OneSpaWorld Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:OSW Debt to Equity History June 3rd 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that OneSpaWorld Holdings had liabilities of US$39.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$366.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$50.8m as well as receivables valued at US$3.25m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$351.8m.

This deficit isn't so bad because OneSpaWorld Holdings is worth US$1.07b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OneSpaWorld Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, OneSpaWorld Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$12m, which is a fall of 98%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While OneSpaWorld Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$83m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$51m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with OneSpaWorld Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

