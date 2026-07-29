ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd Reveals Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd (OSW) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $23.21 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $19.94 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $29.75 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $261.25 million from $240.73 million last year.

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.21 Mln. vs. $19.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $261.25 Mln vs. $240.73 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 268 M To $ 273 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.018 B To $ 1.038 B

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