ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd (OSW) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $24.34 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $21.55 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $30.36 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $258.51 million from $241.69 million last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $241 - $246 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $960 - $965 Mln

