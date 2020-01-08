OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OSW was $16.7, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.25 and a 47.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.35.

OSW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OSW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

