OneSpaWorld Holdings (FRA:ORW) Price Target Increased by 21.16% to 15.45

The average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings (FRA:ORW) has been revised to 15.45 / share. This is an increase of 21.16% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.38 to a high of 20.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.26% from the latest reported closing price of 9.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORW is 0.21%, a decrease of 28.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.96% to 94,094K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 13,708K shares representing 13.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,780K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORW by 0.93% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 9,006K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,373K shares, representing an increase of 18.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORW by 28.94% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,605K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORW by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 3,616K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORW by 17.56% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,524K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 93.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORW by 1,384.28% over the last quarter.

