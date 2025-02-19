ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $OSW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS ($OSW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $217,210,000, beating estimates of $216,034,556 by $1,175,444.
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $OSW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN LAZARUS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $7,063,926.
- LEONARD I FLUXMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,878.
- ANDREW R HEYER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,277,760.
- WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,500 shares for an estimated $486,323.
ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 2,939,594 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,497,920
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,051,202 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,865,345
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,685,348 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,538,425
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 1,530,525 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,457,447
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 845,117 shares (+205.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,817,828
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 798,270 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,885,572
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 797,562 shares (+1699.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,871,483
