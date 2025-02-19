ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $OSW Reports Quarterly Earnings

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS ($OSW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $217,210,000, beating estimates of $216,034,556 by $1,175,444.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OSW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $OSW stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN LAZARUS (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $7,063,926 .

. LEONARD I FLUXMAN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,878 .

. ANDREW R HEYER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $3,277,760 .

. WALTER FIELD MCLALLEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,500 shares for an estimated $486,323.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.