OneSpan (OSPN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN) reached $19.35, with a +1.52% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The the stock of internet security company has risen by 3.19% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2025. In that report, analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.11%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OneSpan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.7.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.