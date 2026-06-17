OneSpan (OSPN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was down 3.72% at $13.73. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet security company had gained 14.17% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 26.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $57.75 million, indicating a 3.49% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $246.53 million, which would represent changes of -17.45% and +1.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.51% higher within the past month. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.64 of its industry.

It's also important to note that OSPN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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