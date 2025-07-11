OneSpan (OSPN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $15.77, moving -10.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a gain of 8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 12.9% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, OneSpan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.1. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.6 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

