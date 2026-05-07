Is ONESPAN (OSPN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is ONESPAN (OSPN). OSPN is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.62, which compares to its industry's average of 26.98. Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.05 and as low as 8.73, with a median of 11.50.

Another notable valuation metric for OSPN is its P/B ratio of 2.48. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.84. OSPN's P/B has been as high as 3.78 and as low as 2.01, with a median of 2.84, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. OSPN has a P/S ratio of 1.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.83.

Finally, our model also underscores that OSPN has a P/CF ratio of 8.92. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.11. Over the past 52 weeks, OSPN's P/CF has been as high as 26.28 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 9.86.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ONESPAN is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OSPN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.