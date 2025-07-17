OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $15.14, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a loss of 0.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 12.9% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OneSpan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, OneSpan is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.39, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

