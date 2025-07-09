OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was down 1.99% at $17.69. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had gained 8.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of OneSpan will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.27, indicating a 12.9% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $0 million, which would represent changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, OneSpan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.96.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

