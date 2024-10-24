OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN) reached $14.46, with a -0.07% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a loss of 10.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.21, showcasing a 133.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. OneSpan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.81 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

