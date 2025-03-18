OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN) reached $15.96, with a -0.93% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.71%.

The the stock of internet security company has fallen by 20.25% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, down 27.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. Currently, OneSpan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, OneSpan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.87.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

