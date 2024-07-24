OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $14, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the internet security company witnessed a gain of 12.13% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 205.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for OneSpan. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.46 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.