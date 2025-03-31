OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw OneSpan (OSPN) ending at $15.25, denoting a -1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet security company had lost 3.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 27.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.48% decrease. OneSpan presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.45.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

