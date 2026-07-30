OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $15.41, marking a -2.1% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.78%.

The internet security company's stock has climbed by 6.78% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 26.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $57.75 million, showing a 3.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $246.53 million, demonstrating changes of -17.45% and +1.38%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.68.

Meanwhile, OSPN's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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