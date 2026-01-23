OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was down 3.18% at $11.89. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 3.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of OneSpan will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2026. On that day, OneSpan is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.85 million, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $240.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OneSpan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.