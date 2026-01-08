OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was down 1.14% at $13.02. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.44%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.15% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.69% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of OneSpan in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, OneSpan is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $59.85 million, reflecting a 2.16% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $240.11 million, demonstrating changes of +9.09% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, OneSpan is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, OneSpan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.1.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.