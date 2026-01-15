OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

OneSpan (OSPN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.47, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The internet security company's stock has climbed by 0.87% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.31, reflecting a 29.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $59.85 million, down 2.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $240.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.09% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OneSpan should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. OneSpan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note OneSpan's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.72.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.