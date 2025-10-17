OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $15.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 5.88% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 15.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $58.36 million, reflecting a 3.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.44 per share and a revenue of $249.3 million, signifying shifts of +9.09% and +2.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, OneSpan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneSpan has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.77 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 65, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

