OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, OneSpan (OSPN) was down 2.11% at $15.07. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and a revenue of $0 million, representing changes of +9.85% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OneSpan is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, OneSpan is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.61. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.49 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

ONESPAN INC (OSPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

