OneSpan (OSPN) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, OneSpan (OSPN) reached $14.58, with a +0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

The the stock of internet security company has fallen by 10.3% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.21, marking a 133.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for OneSpan. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, OneSpan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

