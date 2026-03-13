OneSpan (OSPN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

OneSpan (OSPN) closed at $10.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The internet security company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.02% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of OneSpan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 20% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $60.94 million, reflecting a 3.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and a revenue of $246.46 million, representing changes of -15.44% and +1.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.42% downward. Right now, OneSpan possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Also, we should mention that OSPN has a PEG ratio of 0.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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